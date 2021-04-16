UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanyu Plays Down Asthma Fears After Losing To Chen

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

Hanyu plays down asthma fears after losing to Chen

Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu insisted his asthma will not hamper his title defence at next year's Beijing Games, despite losing again to rival Nathan Chen on Friday

Osaka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu insisted his asthma will not hamper his title defence at next year's Beijing Games, despite losing again to rival Nathan Chen on Friday.

Japanese star Hanyu was outshone by American Chen in the men's competition at the World Team Trophy in Osaka, just as he was at the world championships in Stockholm last month.

Hanyu admitted after the worlds that he felt asthmatic after his free programme, fuelling fears that his Olympic title defence could be in jeopardy next February.

But he said he had not suffered another flare-up this week in Osaka, chalking his loss down to simple technical errors.

"Honestly, I don't have any problems with my asthma," said Hanyu, who finished second behind Chen with a free programme score of 193.76.

"I didn't feel it. I felt really fine at this competition. I had some little mistakes in the short programme and I'm disappointed with my free programme because I had a big mistake. I need to train more." Hanyu skipped this season's Grand Prix series over concerns that his asthma would put him at higher risk if he caught the coronavirus.

This week's event is being held in Osaka, which is currently battling a surge in infections.

The city banned the Olympic torch relay from passing along its public roads earlier this week, but around 3,000 fans -- half the venue's capacity -- have been allowed into the World Team Trophy.

Hanyu admitted he had "regrets" over his performance after spending two weeks in quarantine since returning from Sweden.

"It hasn't been a normal life, with your emotions and not being able to eat the food you usually eat," he said.

"So, given the conditions, I think I did well." Chen won the free programme with a score of 203.24, one day after finishing on top in the short programme.

The American ends the season in red-hot form having also claimed his third straight world title, but he insisted it was "too early to say" what will happen at the Olympics.

"I don't know what other guys will look like by then, I don't know what the season will look like, and I don't know how many competitions I'll have," he said.

"So, right now, I'll just enjoy the season that I had, go home, rest, recover and get myself refreshed for the following season."Chen's win was not enough to put the US on top of the overall table with one day remaining.

Russia leads the six-nation competition on 91 points, followed by the US on 83, Japan on 78, and France, Italy and Canada bringing up the rear.

Related Topics

World Canada France Fine Beijing Osaka Stockholm Italy Japan Sweden February Olympics Event From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

6 minutes ago

Worshipers sought Almighty's mercy from pandemic o ..

2 minutes ago

PMSA arrests six foreign fishermen from Pakistani ..

2 minutes ago

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 75 points to close a ..

18 minutes ago

IGP lauds entire force for brilliant performance d ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.