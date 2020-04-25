Haouas cleared to play after serving ban in lockdown

Montpellier prop Mohamed Haouas, who picked up a three-week ban for punching in France's Six Nations match against Scotland, will be deemed to have served his sentence during the coronavirus lockdown, the French rugby federation announced Saturday

Haouas, 25, was sent off after striking Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in the March 8 Test, a match the French went on to lose 28-17 after picking up three wins from their opening three games.

The prop, the federation added, will be able to play again "as soon as the sporting season resumes".

The Top 14, France's elite rugby union division, came to a halt on March 13 as the COVID-19 outbreak swept the globe.