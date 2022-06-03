UrduPoint.com

'Happy 56th Birthday Sultan,': Shaniera Wishes Love, Health And Happiness For Waseem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2022

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Waseem

Shaniera says if they have all three love, health and happiness they have everything.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 3rd, 2022) Shaniera Akram has extended birthday wish to her husband former Pakistan Captain and King of swing Wasim Akram.

He turned 56.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera wishes Akram love, health and happiness. She said if they had all these three then they had everything.

Shaniera wrote, "Happy 56th Birthday to my Sultan Wishing you love, health and happiness, If we have that then we have everything! Can't wait to see you soon InshAllah @wasimakramlive https://t.co/8N6f0273qu,"

Wasim Akram is known as the king of swing and played excellent cricket for Pakistan.

The messages are pouring in on social media for him on his birthday.

