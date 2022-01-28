UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022: Barry's/HS Group, Guard Group in main final

Barry's/HS Group and Guard Group made their way into the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

In the first semifinal of the day, Barry's/HS Group overpowered Platinum Homes by 7-4. Ahmed Zubair Butt played the best polo from the winning side as he smashed in fabulous four goals while Ernesto Trotz banged in a brace and Nafees Barry scored one goal. From team Platinum Homes, Adnan Jalil Azam thrashed in three tremendous goals while Alman Jalil Azam converted one goal.

In the second semifinal of the day, Guard Group faced tough resistance from Zacky Farms before winning the crucial encounter by a close margin of 4-3.

Taimur Ali Malik emerged as hero of the day from the winning team with a fine contribution of three goals while Raja Taimur Nadeem slammed in one goal. From Zacky Farms, Taimoor Noon, Mustafa Aziz and Shah Qubilai Alam converted one goal each.

For the place in the subsidiary final, two matches were also played. In the first match, Barry's/Remington Pharma defeated ZS Polo by 7-6. From Barry's/Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan was top scorer with superb six goals while Ch Hayat struck one. From ZS Polo, Raja Jalal Arslan hammered three goals, Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace and Farasat Ali Chatha hit one. In the second match, Warm Waters beat Airlink Eagles by 2-1. From the winning team, Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace while Agha Musa converted the only goal from the losing team.

