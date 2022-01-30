UrduPoint.com

Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup: Barry's/HS Group Clinch Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Barry's/HS Group outsmarted Guard Group by 9-4 to clinch the Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Ernesto Trotz and Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as joint heroes of the final from the winning side. They played their best polo throughout the final and succeeded in converting four fabulous goals each. The remaining one goal was scored by Nafees Barry.

Taimur Ali Malik though played well for Guard Group and hammered a hat-trick of goals and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one yet their efforts could bear fruit for their team, which lost the final by 4-9. Agha Musa and Bilal Riaz supervised the final as field umpires.

Barry's/HS Group dominated the final right from the word go as they took 2-1 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker was identical to the first one as once again Barry's/HS Group converted two against one by Guard Group to further maintain 4-2 lead.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted two goal each with Barry's/HS Group still enjoying 6-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by Barry's/HS Group as they slammed in three to win the final by 9-4.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Barry's/Remington Pharma defeated Warm Waters by 5-4. From the winning team, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed in three goals while Chaudhry Hayat and Leenah Barry struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Shah Shamyl Alam and Ibrahim Sultan converted one goal each.

Mr. and Mrs. Anees Barry graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present there were Sabeeha Anees Director Nafees Barry, Jameel-ur-Rehman Barry and Maleeha Barry of team Barry's, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

