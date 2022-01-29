Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup reaches final stage

Barry's/HS Group will take on Guard Group in the Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup 2022 main final will be played on Sunday here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground

Mr. And Mrs.

Anees-ur-Rehman Barry will attend the final as chief guest while Lahore Polo Club officials, players and their families and polo enthusiasts will also be present to witness the challenging and exciting final.

Barry's/HS Group team includes Farhan Tahir, Nafees Barry, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ernesto Trotz while Guard Group team has Mahid Bakht Ali, Ch Hassan Mansoor, Taimur Ali Malik and Saqib Khan Khakwani. Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be contested between Barry's/Remington Pharma and Warm Waters.