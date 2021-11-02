Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021: Diamond Paints, FG/Din win openers

Diamond Paints and FG/Din won the opening day matches of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Diamond Paints and FG/Din won the opening day matches of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints played well against Total Nutrition and the match proved to be a thrilling one and in the end, Diamond Paints managed to win the encounter by a narrow margin of 8-7. Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as hero of the match from the winning side as he contributed superb six goals while his teammates Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Adnan Jalil Azam also played well and scored one goal apiece.

From the losing side, Bilal Haye was in good form and converted five goals Ahmad Zubair Butt struck twice.

The second match of the day saw the FG/Din team comfortably beating Rijas Development/Master Paints by 7-3. From the team FG/Din, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi played hero's role by thrashing in three tremendous goals while Muhammad Ali pumped in a brace and Sheikh Rafay and Abbas Mukhtar scored one goal each. From the team Rijas Development/Master Paints, Lt Col Omer Minhas played well and converted two goals and Farasat Ali Chatha managed to score one goal.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, two more matches will be conducted, the first one to be playedat 2:00 pm and the second one to be contested at 3:00 pm.