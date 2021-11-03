UrduPoint.com

Happy Cow Cheese Polo For Peace Cup: Barry's, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel Victorious

Team Barry's and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel recorded easy victories in the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Wednesday

In the first match of the day, Team Barry's outpaced Total Nutrition with a big margin of 8-2. Hamza Mawaz Khan displayed high quality polo skills and techniques to emerge as top scorer with fabulous five goals while promising player Leenah Barry thrashed in two goals and Nafees Barry, Director Pakistan Happy Cow Cheese, also played superb polo and not only supported his teammates well but also converted an impressive goal.

After registering a thumping win over Total Nutrition, Nafees Barry of Happy Cow Cheese said: "Team Barry's played well against their opponents and won the match quite impressively.

We are well prepared for the upcoming match and keen to qualify for the main final and win the coveted trophy." From Total Nutrition, Bilal Haye and Chaudhry Hayat struck one goal each.

The second match of the day saw Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel trouncing Rijas Development/Master Paints by 7-2. From the winning side, Raja Jalal Arslan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmad played well and hammered a hat-trick each while Usman Aziz Anwar hit one goal. From Team Rijas Development/Master Paints,Faisal Shahzad and Lt Col Omer Minhas scored one goal apiece. Tomorrow Thursday, no match willbe played while on Friday, two important semifinals will be decided.

