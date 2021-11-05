Barry's and FG/Din qualified for the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Barry's and FG/Din qualified for the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Team Barry's played well against Diamond Paints and outpaced them with a score of 6-2. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day as he smashed in all the six goals for Barry's while from Diamond Paints, Adnan Jalil Azam and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each.

The second semifinal of the day saw FG/Din Polo Team outclassing Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a huge margin of 11-3.

From the winning side, Muhammad Ali cracked a classic quartet while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hammered a hat-trick and Abbas Mukhtar and Sheikh Mohammad Raffay converted two goals each. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani, who replaced Raja Jalal Arslan, slammed in all the three goals.

Now the main final will be played on Sunday, October 7 between Barry's and FG/Din Polo Team at 3:00 p.m.