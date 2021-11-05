UrduPoint.com

Happy Cow Cheese Polo For Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/Din In Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:24 PM

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/Din in main final

Barry's and FG/Din qualified for the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Barry's and FG/Din qualified for the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 after winning their semifinals here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Team Barry's played well against Diamond Paints and outpaced them with a score of 6-2. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day as he smashed in all the six goals for Barry's while from Diamond Paints, Adnan Jalil Azam and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each.

The second semifinal of the day saw FG/Din Polo Team outclassing Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a huge margin of 11-3.

From the winning side, Muhammad Ali cracked a classic quartet while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hammered a hat-trick and Abbas Mukhtar and Sheikh Mohammad Raffay converted two goals each. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani, who replaced Raja Jalal Arslan, slammed in all the three goals.

Now the main final will be played on Sunday, October 7 between Barry's and FG/Din Polo Team at 3:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Polo Arslan Muhammad Ali October Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live bef ..

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live before esport fans

1 minute ago
 EU warns UK of 'consequences' if tries to suspend ..

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if tries to suspend N.Ireland deal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, in ..

Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, investment ties

1 minute ago
 Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok ..

Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok Mela

1 minute ago
 We are grooming nursery through successive sports ..

We are grooming nursery through successive sports competitions, Secretary Sport ..

5 minutes ago
 US lawmakers to vote on historic $3 trillion Biden ..

US lawmakers to vote on historic $3 trillion Biden agenda

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.