UrduPoint.com

Happy Cow Cheese Polo For Peace Cup: Finals On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:16 PM

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sunday

Barry's will clash against FG/Din Team in the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow, Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Barry's will clash against FG/Din Team in the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow, Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm.

According to JPF President, Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Happy Cow Cheese Company Sabiha Anees Directors Mr. and Mrs. Anees Ur Rehman Barry will grace the finals as chief guest.

The final will also be witnessed by a good number of lively Lahorites at the JPF ground. Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be played between Diamond Paints and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 1:30 pm.

One of the finalists, Team Barry's, consists of Leenah Barry, Nafees Barry, Baber Naseem and Hamza Mawaz Khan while other finalist team, FG/Din, comprises Muhammad Ali, Sheikh M Raffay, Abbas Mukhtar and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi.

By Sohail Ali

Related Topics

Polo Company Muhammad Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxem ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

20 seconds ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

22 seconds ago
 Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cric ..

Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cricket

24 seconds ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in fina ..

Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.