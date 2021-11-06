Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sunday

Barry's will clash against FG/Din Team in the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow, Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Barry's will clash against FG/Din Team in the main final of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 to be played tomorrow, Sunday (today) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground at 3:00 pm.

According to JPF President, Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Happy Cow Cheese Company Sabiha Anees Directors Mr. and Mrs. Anees Ur Rehman Barry will grace the finals as chief guest.

The final will also be witnessed by a good number of lively Lahorites at the JPF ground. Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be played between Diamond Paints and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 1:30 pm.

One of the finalists, Team Barry's, consists of Leenah Barry, Nafees Barry, Baber Naseem and Hamza Mawaz Khan while other finalist team, FG/Din, comprises Muhammad Ali, Sheikh M Raffay, Abbas Mukhtar and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi.

By Sohail Ali