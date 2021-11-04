UrduPoint.com

Happy Cow Cheese Polo For Peace: Two Semifinals On Friday

Thu 04th November 2021

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace: Two semifinals on Friday

Two important semifinals of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 will be played on Friday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two important semifinals of the Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 will be played on Friday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

In the first semifinal to be played at 2:15 pm, Diamond Paints will compete against Barry's.

Team Diamond Paints consists of Husnain Monnoo, Adnan Jalil Azam, Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Saqib Khan Khakwani while Barry's team comprises Leenah Barry, Nafees Barry, Baber Naseem and Hamza Mawaz Khan.

The second semifinal of the day will be played between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din at 3:15 pm. Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel team includes Basil Faisal Khokhar, Usman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Raja Jalal Arslan while team FG/Din Sheikh Raffay, Muhammad Ali, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi.

