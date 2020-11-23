Happy Cow for Polo Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020

The Happy Cow for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ):The Happy Cow for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

LPC President Omer Sadik has said that this eight- goal tournament is being sponsored by Happy Cowcheese and it is being conducted in the name of 'polo for peace'. "Polo is a peaceful sport and Lahore Polo Club is a historic club which is famous for conducting the polo events in a trend-setting manner."He added the total nine teams are taking part in this tournament, which include the top national and international polo players.

The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Pricemeter.pk, Samba Bank, Guard Rice/Platinum Homes, AOS and Barry's while Pool B consists of Remounts, Colony, Diamond Paints/FG Polo and D Polo.

Lahore Polo Club Chief Omer Sadik thanked Happy Cowcheese Pakistan CEO Nafees Barry for sponsoring the event. The first match of the event, which will be played following all the SOPs, will be contested between Samba Bank and Guard Rice/Platinum Homes tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm while AOS will vie against Barry's at 3:00 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday.