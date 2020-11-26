UrduPoint.com
Happy Cow Polo For Peace II For Pakistan Polo Cup: Day 3

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali AOS team qualified for the subsidiary final of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup after outclassing Guard Rice/Platinum Homes by 10 1/2-1 in the crucial match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Hamza Ali Hakeem and Ahmed Zubair Butt were the key contributors from the winning side, which was also enjoying one and a half goal handicap advantage. Both the players contributed three goals each while Guy Gibrat struck two goals and Shah Shamyl Alam converted two and one goal respectively. The only goal for the losing side was scored by Amirreza Behboudi.

AOS team dominated the match right from the word go as they converted classic four goals to gain a healthy 4-0 lead in the first chukker.

The second chukker saw Guard Rice/Platinum Homes scoring the only goal to make it 4-1. AOS hammered three more goals in the third chukker to further enhance their lead to 7-1 while in the fourth and last chukker, AOS maintained their supremacy and banged in a brace to further stretched their lead to 9-1. With one and a half goal handicap advantage, AOS won the encounter by 10 1/2-1. Jamie Le Hardy and James Fewster were the field umpires.

Tomorrow Friday, three important matches will be played as Colony team will take on D Polo at 12:00 pm, Pricemeter.pk will compete against Barry's in the first semifinal at 2:00 pm, while Diamond Paints/FG Polo will vie against Remounts in the second semifinal at 3:00 pm.

