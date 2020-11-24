Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup: Day 1

By Sohail Ali Samba Bank and Barry's registered victories in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 opening matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):By Sohail Ali Samba Bank and Barry's registered victories in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 opening matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Samba Bank played well against Guard Rice/Platinum Homes and outlasted them by 5.5-1. Alman Jalil Azam emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a hat-trick of goals from Samba Bank, which had a half goal handicap advantage, while Edward Banner Eve and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi converted one goal each. Taimur Ali Malik scored the only goal from the losing side.

Samba Bank off to flying start as they thrashed three back-to-back goals in the first chukker to gain 3-0 lead. No goal was scored in the second chukker while the third chukker saw only goal coming from Guard Rice/Platinum Homes to make it 3-1. In the fourth and last chukker, Samba Bank slammed two more goals to win the match by 5.5-1. Jamie Le Hardy and Kian Hall officiated the match as field umpires.

Barry's toppled AOS by a big margin of 11-5.5, thanks to high-flying Ernesto Trotz, who cracked exceptional eight goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ibarhim Barry struck two and one goal respectively.

From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Ali Hakeem banged in a brace while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Guy Gibrat hit one goal apiece.

Barry's dominated the match right from the word go as they banged in a brace against one goal by AOS to have 2-1 lead and then added two more goals in their tally to further enhance their lead to 4-1 while AOS hit one to reduce the margin to 4-2.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Barry's as the fired in five fabulous goals to strengthen their lead to 9-2. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the teams thrashed two goals each. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for AOS, Barry's won the match by by 11-5.5. Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Arslan Najeeb were field umpires.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), three matches sill be played. In the first match, Samba Bank will play against Pricemeter.pk at 1:00 pm while Remounts will vie against Colony team at 2:00 pm and Diamond Paints/FG Polo will compete against D Polo at 3:00 pm.