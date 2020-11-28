UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Happy Cow Polo For Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup: Finals On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

The subsidiary and main finals of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Cup 2020 will be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The subsidiary and main finals of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Cup 2020 will be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

The main final will be contested between Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 p.m. while the subsidiary final will be played between D Polo and AOS team at 2:00 p.m.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, top eight teams took part in this eight-goal tournament, which was played following all the necessary SOPs.

After tough fights among the teams, Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo succeeded in qualifying for the main final.

Barry's team consists of Ibrahim Barry, Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz whileDiamond Paints/FG Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib KhanKhakwani and Tom Brodie.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Polo Sunday 2020 All Top P

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak ..

2 minutes ago

Abducted girl's body found, van passengers looted

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar condoles with the Abbasi family

2 minutes ago

Parkha replaces Suneyah as leader in Nick Faldo G ..

5 minutes ago

GTTC to be provided it own building: MPA

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.