Happy Home School Society Campus Annual Sports Festival: Red House win title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :In the annual sports festival of Happy Home School Society Campus, Red House won the title with 34 points, Service Yellow and Faith Green jointly took the second position with 33 points, while Unity Blue won the third position with 26 points.

According to a communique, in the sports festival played in the KMC Sports Complex, various athletics competitions as well as skipping, taekwondo and gymnastics events were organized in which a large number of students participated.

Chief guest Asif Azim, Media Advisor of the Pakistan Olympic Association, along with Program Director of Happy Home School System Dr. Maleeha Ahmed, School Principal Bushra Hasan, Head of Primary Section Farah Naz, Sports Teacher Muhammad Shariq Siddiqui and Rakhshan distributed trophies, medals and awards to the successful players.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that the abilities of the students of our country are not less in any way in education as well as in sports.

What is needed is that they should be provided the best sports infrastructure and a suitable platform, so that they can utilize their talent to raise the prestige of the country and the nation at the national and international level.

Programme Director Maleeha Ahmed said that with such events at the school level, new talent is emerging and the future star players are being prepared. It is a great pleasure to see the students of the school playing. We hope that these children will be seen representing us at the national level and also at the international level in the future.

School Principal Bushra Hassan said that the players' success was hundred percent subject to physical fitness. If the young athletes are provided with education as well as a sports environment from their home and school, discipline, endurance, and sportsman spirit will be significantly included in their mindset, she concluded.