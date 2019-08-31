UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harasawa Bounced By Czech Krpalek At World Judo

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Harasawa bounced by Czech Krpalek at world judo

Czech giant Lukas Krpalek beat Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to capture judo's world heavyweight title on Saturday and fire a warning for next year's Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Czech giant Lukas Krpalek beat Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to capture judo's world heavyweight title on Saturday and fire a warning for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The hulking 28-year-old won half-heavyweight gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and looked ominously strong after stepping up to the +100-kilogram class.

Entering with a roar at Tokyo's iconic Budokan, venue for the 1964 Tokyo Games and next year's Olympics, Krpalek was awarded victory after Harasawa picked up his third penalty deep into the golden score.

Harasawa, the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist, had stunned Georgian giant Guram Tushishvili in the semi-finals, robbing him of his world title.

In the absence of France's Olympic champion Teddy Riner, the 27-year-old ran out of steam in the final, although still secured an upgrade on the bronze medal he won at last year's world championships in Baku.

Earlier, Japanese teenager Akira Sone bagged gold on her world championship debut, upsetting Cuba's former Olympic champion Idalys Ortiz in the women's heavyweight final.

The 19-year-old Asian Games gold medallist quickly forced Ortiz onto the back foot, sustained pressure bringing a third penalty against the +78-kilo division's top-ranked fighter and giving Sone victory.

"All I was thinking about today was winning that gold medal," said a sweat-drenched Sone after capturing Japan's fourth gold of the week.

"I was determined not to show any weakness or give her any opening because she's so strong. I didn't care how I won, I just wanted it so badly.

"I tried to attack and set the tempo," added the Fukuoka native. "The goal now is to do the same at the Tokyo Olympics and make sure I win gold there too." Japan's defending world champion Sarah Asahina had to settle for bronze.

Japan top the medals table after Joshiro Maruyama, Uta Abe and Shohei Ono bagged golds earlier in the week. The hosts have also picked up six silver and five bronze medals.

France have won three gold medals but no silvers and just two bronze.

Japan also dominated the 2018 world championships in Baku, capturing eight of the 15 gold medals available.

But the host nation could face more resistance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the evidence of the past week, the amuse-bouche to next summer's main event.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World France Baku Fukuoka Tokyo Same Japan Cuba Women 2016 2018 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Nippon offers planting 1,000 saplings in Lahore De ..

21 seconds ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder ..

23 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority to start checking of ghee, b ..

25 seconds ago

Injury update on Fakhar Zaman

39 minutes ago

Ukraine, Poland Share Support for Stronger EU Sanc ..

29 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Arts Council stages play on menace of d ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.