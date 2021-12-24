Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

(@FahadShabbir)

The veteran Indian spinner thanks everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable for him.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who became first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The 41-year old cricketer said: “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life,”.

He said he would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable for him.

Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s.

He took the fourth-highest number of Test wickets (417) for an off-spinner behind fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lankans Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

He continued to play in the Indian Premier League including for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings