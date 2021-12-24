UrduPoint.com

Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement From Cricket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

The veteran Indian spinner thanks everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable for him.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who became first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The 41-year old cricketer said: “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life,”.

He said he would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable for him.

Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s.

He took the fourth-highest number of Test wickets (417) for an off-spinner behind fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lankans Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

He continued to play in the Indian Premier League including for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai Indian Premier League Chennai Kolkata Harbhajan Singh 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

25 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

28 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

32 minutes ago
 Distt administration finalizes arrangements to org ..

Distt administration finalizes arrangements to organize family festival at Rani ..

1 minute ago
 Burnley-Everton postponed due to Merseysiders' vir ..

Burnley-Everton postponed due to Merseysiders' virus outbreak

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.