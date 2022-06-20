Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakistan vs India clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup

The former Indian cricketer made a bold statement before Pakistan’s match against India in the previous T20 World Cup and it did not fare well on his part.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has refused to comment on Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against archrival India in Australia.

Pakistan and India will meet in a T20 World Cup match for the second time in less than a year on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following Pakistan's 10-wicket victory against India in Dubai at the T20 World Cup 2021.

After India's devastating loss and his unfortunate words during the World Cup the previous year, the former off-spinner vowed not to speak before the high-stakes encounter in October.

"We have another T20 World Cup this year, and I won't be making any statements or predicting the winner,” spoke Harbhajan Singh on an Indian sports show.

He continued, "Mauka Mauka or whatever, we will watch what happens as the last time this occurred, things went awry.”

In the last T20 Worldcup in Dubai, the former Indian Spinner told Shoaib Akhtar, “Pakistan's participation is pointless; you should grant us a walkover. You'll play, you'll lose again, and you'll be upset. Our team is incredibly solid and potent, and they will easily defeat you.”