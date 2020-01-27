UrduPoint.com
Hard Work Is Required For World Cup: Haq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Hard work is required for World Cup: Haq

Haq says credit goes to young bowlers in T20 matches against Bangladesh as the victory was very crucial but showed disappointed over performance of the new players.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Team Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq hs said that victory against Bangladesh team in T20 series was very important.

He said the performance of the bowlers was very good but many news players could not perform well as they should have. He was talking to the reporters here on Monday.

Pakistan won three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore today.

Misbah Ul Haq said that Pakistan Super League is an important event. However, he said there was lot of hard work was required for success in upcoming world-cup.

He said that the series showed that the new players still needed guidance from the seniors.

“The door are open for seniors,” said the head coach. Talking about bowlers performance, Haq said that credit goes to young bowlers in T20 matches against Bangladesh. “Tthe new players are not playing good,” said Haq, adding that “ We had planned to bring Ammad Butt and Usman Qadir for these matches,”. He asked the players to focus and to work hard for the upcoming challenges.

