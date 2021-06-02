UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harden Fires As 'Big Three' Lead Nets Past Celtics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Harden fires as 'Big Three' lead Nets past Celtics

New York, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :James Harden erupted for a 34-point triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets wrapped up their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series over the Boston Celtics with a 123-109 victory on Tuesday.

Harden added 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant also weighed in with big contributions as the Nets completed a 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven series.

Second seeds Brooklyn will now face the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semi-finals.

On Tuesday's evidence at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn will head into the semi-finals brimming with confidence after signs that their big three of Harden, Irving and Durant are starting to click just at the right time.

While Harden led the scoring for Brooklyn, both Irving and Durant came up big as the Nets accelerated away in the fourth quarter after the Celtics had pulled to within seven points at the end of the third period.

Irving finished with 25 points while Durant added 24 points as Brooklyn piled on 37 points in a fourth quarter scoring blitz.

"We've dealt with so much adversity through the regular season, it felt good to get some meaningful games in," Harden said. "It's time to lock in now." "They're a tough Boston team. They were down a few players. But they kept fighting and fighting and made it tough for us.

"We're a special group, especially when we lock in defensively. If we can get three or four stops in a row -- we can get it going offensively because we've got that much firepower."Boston's scorers were led by Jayson Tatum, who despite being clearly short of full fitness finished with 32 points. French international Evan Fournier finished with 18 points while Romeo Langford added 17.

Related Topics

Big Three Milwaukee Boston Click

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

10 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

10 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

12 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.