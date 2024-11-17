Haripur Hosts Long Kubaddi Tournament, Promises Major Sports Development
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The District Sports Department of Haripur organized a grand long kabaddi tournament in Jati Pind on Sunday, attracting players from across the region, including Ghazi, Mansehra, and Hadoor.
Member of the Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan graced the occasion as the special guest. The event was also attended by prominent figures, including Ahmed Zaman, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Hazara Division, and Tauseef Ahmed, District Sports Officer.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Akbar Ayub Khan and Ahmed Zaman distributed awards to the top-performing players. Addressing the participants, Ayub Khan announced the construction of a state-of-the-art gymnasium in Haripur at a cost of 350 million, with the project set to include a swimming pool for youth, expected to be completed within three months.
He emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to promoting sports and developing modern facilities across all areas to encourage athletic engagement among young people. “Sports not only preserve our heritage but also inspire youth to adopt healthy lifestyles,” Ayub Khan stated, reaffirming the dedication to fostering a strong sports culture in the region.
While speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Zaman highlighted the initiative taken by the Regional Sports Office of Hazara to revive the long kabaddi tradition, which has been in decline over the past two decades.
He announced plans to expand such competitions to Mansehra, Abbottabad, and other districts, aiming to preserve cultural sports and keep the youth connected to their heritage.
