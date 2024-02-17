Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central contract

(@Abdulla99267510)

The T20 team Captain says the timing of the decision about Haris Rauf is sensitive.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Shaheen Afridi, the National T20 team Captain, addressed the recent termination of Haris Rauf's central contract by the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

Afridi expressed his thoughts on the matter, acknowledging the timing's sensitivity as the decision coincided with an upcoming match.

“The timing of the decision is sensitive,” said Shaheen, adding that Haris is mentally strong and he would overcome the situation..

The PCB, following thorough investigations and hearings by a committee, announced the termination of Haris Rauf's central contract. This action stemmed from Rauf's refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the 2023 tour of Australia, resulting in a fine.

Stakeholders were actively engaged throughout the investigation process, ensuring transparency and fairness. Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated effective December 1, 2023, with a prohibition on participating in foreign leagues until June 30, 2024. Despite providing him with a chance for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024, the PCB found Rauf's response unsatisfactory.

The PCB reiterated the honor and privilege associated with representing Pakistan, underscoring that the refusal to join the Test squad without a valid excuse constitutes a breach of the central contract.

Shaheen said Haris is fine and he is always ready for Pakistan.