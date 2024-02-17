- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central contract
Haris Always Ready For Pakistan, Shaheen Reacts To Termination Of His Central Contract
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 01:54 PM
The T20 team Captain says the timing of the decision about Haris Rauf is sensitive.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Shaheen Afridi, the National T20 team Captain, addressed the recent termination of Haris Rauf's central contract by the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).
Afridi expressed his thoughts on the matter, acknowledging the timing's sensitivity as the decision coincided with an upcoming match.
“The timing of the decision is sensitive,” said Shaheen, adding that Haris is mentally strong and he would overcome the situation..
The PCB, following thorough investigations and hearings by a committee, announced the termination of Haris Rauf's central contract. This action stemmed from Rauf's refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the 2023 tour of Australia, resulting in a fine.
Stakeholders were actively engaged throughout the investigation process, ensuring transparency and fairness. Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated effective December 1, 2023, with a prohibition on participating in foreign leagues until June 30, 2024. Despite providing him with a chance for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024, the PCB found Rauf's response unsatisfactory.
The PCB reiterated the honor and privilege associated with representing Pakistan, underscoring that the refusal to join the Test squad without a valid excuse constitutes a breach of the central contract.
Shaheen said Haris is fine and he is always ready for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
More Stories From Sports
-
Kings to give tough time to Sultan: Mir Hamza14 hours ago
-
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina14 hours ago
-
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani15 hours ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated15 hours ago
-
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow15 hours ago
-
Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence17 hours ago
-
Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 917 hours ago
-
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 918 hours ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 2219 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 1719 hours ago
-
Hamza moves in ITF Pakistan World Jr final19 hours ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series18 hours ago