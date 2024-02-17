Open Menu

Haris Always Ready For Pakistan, Shaheen Reacts To Termination Of His Central Contract

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 01:54 PM

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central contract

The T20 team Captain says the timing of the decision about Haris Rauf is sensitive.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Shaheen Afridi, the National T20 team Captain, addressed the recent termination of Haris Rauf's central contract by the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

Afridi expressed his thoughts on the matter, acknowledging the timing's sensitivity as the decision coincided with an upcoming match.

“The timing of the decision is sensitive,” said Shaheen, adding that Haris is mentally strong and he would overcome the situation..

The PCB, following thorough investigations and hearings by a committee, announced the termination of Haris Rauf's central contract. This action stemmed from Rauf's refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the 2023 tour of Australia, resulting in a fine.

Stakeholders were actively engaged throughout the investigation process, ensuring transparency and fairness. Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated effective December 1, 2023, with a prohibition on participating in foreign leagues until June 30, 2024. Despite providing him with a chance for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024, the PCB found Rauf's response unsatisfactory.

The PCB reiterated the honor and privilege associated with representing Pakistan, underscoring that the refusal to join the Test squad without a valid excuse constitutes a breach of the central contract.

Shaheen said Haris is fine and he is always ready for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan T20 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia PCB Fine January June December Afridi From

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

14 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

14 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

14 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

15 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

15 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports