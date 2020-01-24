UrduPoint.com
Haris Clinches Snooker Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Haris Tahir of Punjab clinched the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 title here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

Haris beat Umer Farooq also of Punjab by 6-1 (82-5, 77-39(63), 19-73, 50-35, 91-21, 79-30(68), 71-8(52) in the final.

Munawwar Shaikh, President Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), Alamgir A. Shaikh�, former President PBSA, Rana Naveed Ashfaq, Marketing Head Jubilee Life Insurance, Ijaz Mehmood Joint EVP Jubilee General Insurance, Muhammad Azam Dar, DD Tech PSB, Manoor Ahmed Khan, DDG Tech PSB, Muhammad Asif Snooker World Champion were present on the occasion.

Momentos were also presented to Azam Dar, Rana Naveed Ashfaq and Ijaz Mehmood.

Highest Break U16 Hamza Ilyas (67) was awarded Rs 5000 while Muhammad Umar Khan (106) also got Rs 5000 and U21 Muhammad Ahmed (85) took Rs 5000.

Runner-ups of U18, U16, U18 and U21 Zubair Tahir, Muhammad Umar Khan and Umer Farooq were awarded Rs 25,000, respectively.

Ahsan Ramzan U16, U18 winner and Hasan Tahir U21 winner were awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000, respectively.

