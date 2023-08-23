Haris, Imam, Rizwan gain in ICC Rankings

Pakistan's trio of Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have progressed in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after downing Afghanistan by 142 runs in their opening fixture of a three-match series in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Pakistan's trio of Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have progressed in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after downing Afghanistan by 142 runs in their opening fixture of a three-match series in Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf sealed a career-best 36th position in the latest rankings. Rauf's haul of five for 18 in Hambantota that helped dismiss Afghanistan for just 59 in 19.2 overs in reply to Pakistan's total of 201 and lifted him seven places and past his previous best 42nd position attained in May this year, said a press release.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who had enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in the past, advanced three places to third position after returning figures of three for 33.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored in the match with 61 runs, gained one slot up to reach third position in the batting rankings while Mohammad Rizwan progressed three places to 58th position.

In this week's T20I rankings update, that takes into account performances in the three-match United Arab Emirates versus New Zealand series and the first two matches of the series between Ireland and India, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs.

Vriitya Anand of the UAE gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan was up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings.

India captain Jaspreet Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi prospered after bagging two wickets each in the two matches. Bumrah moved from 91st to 84th position while Bishnoi went up from 82nd to 65th.

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie was up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match against India while Curtis Campher was up 10 places to 70th.