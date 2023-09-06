Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

Reaping on exploits of the fast bowlers, half-centuries from Imamul Haq 78 (84) and Mohammad Rizwan 63 (79) n.o. helped Pakistan overhaul a below-par total of 193 runs in 39.3 overs and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to kick start their Super Four campaign of the Asia Cup 2023 with a resounding victory

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Reaping on exploits of the fast bowlers, half-centuries from Imamul Haq 78 (84) and Mohammad Rizwan 63 (79) n.o. helped Pakistan overhaul a below-par total of 193 runs in 39.3 overs and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to kick start their Super Four campaign of the Asia Cup 2023 with a resounding victory.

Except for the opening burst from the pace bowlers, the Bangladesh bowlers never appeared to challenge Pakistan batters while Imamul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan dominated the bowlers. Imam and Rizwan got together when Babar Azam 17 (24) played on an incoming ball from Taskin Ahmed which kept low with the total at 74-2 in the 16th over. Both the batters played responsibly and stitched 85 runs partnership together but Imam fell to a full delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz within touching distance from victory as the team needed 36 runs to win.

Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq had started cautiously as the wicket helped the pacers on a juicy pitch but Fakhar Zaman fell for 20 runs off 31 balls in the 10th over despite spending good time at the crease. Babar looked in good touch but a low-bounce got the better of him. Imamul Haq played an innings of authority despite having jittery moments when Bangladesh reviewed twice against and lost on both occasions.

Shoriful islam and Taskin Ahmed impressed with their pace and control and claimed one wicket each and gave away miserly 24 and 32 runs respectively in the eight over each spell. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged the other wicket when he trapped Imamul Haq lbw for 51 runs in 10 overs. Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan and Shamim Hossain returned wicketless.

Earlier, Pakistan's pace duo of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bowled with venom and ferocity to share seven Bangladesh wickets between them as Pakistan bundled the rivals for 193 in 38.4 overs while Imamul Haq's unbeaten in the first Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan's pace battery proved too hot to handle for the Bangladeshi batters as their batting line-up proved house of cards in front of the whirlwind fast bowling by the Pakistan's pace quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf. Haris Rauf bagged 4-fer, Naseem Shah picked three wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf claimed one wicket each as no Bangladesh batters except captain Shakib Al Hassan and Mushfiqur Raheem could put up resistance. Iftikhar Ahmed claimed the only wicket for a spinner.

After some heroic performance with the bat on a batting-paradise pitch against Afghanistan, the Bangladeshi batting line-up was caught off-handed against Pakistani pace bowlers and wilted to below par total.

The old warhorses Shakib Al Hassan 53 (57) and Mushfiqur Raheem 64 (87) hit half-centuries and steadied the faltering Bangladesh innings through a century-stand when Bangladesh top-order had crumpled to 47-4 in mere 9.1 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the centurion of the last match against Afghanistan at the same venue, fell for a duck as a Naseem Shah in-swinger proved too to deal with during a hot afternoon at the Gaddafi Stadium. Litton Das, returning after illness, and Mohammad Naim dealt in boundaries during a brief partnership of 31 runs off 22 balls before Litton fell off Afridi's rising, swinging ball. Litton hit four crispy boundaries in his innings of 16 runs off 13 balls. Haris Rauf got the better of Mohammad Naim 20 (25) and Towhid Hridoy 2 (9) in the first seven balls of his spell.

Shamim Hossain 16 (23) and Afif Hossain 12 (11) could not keep up with their promise and fell cheaply as Pakistan kept making inroads. The Bangladesh innings came to an abrupt close after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah claimed a brace each in the first over of their spell. The Bangladesh batters did not seem to have an answer to the pace generated by the Pakistan pace battery. Iftikhar Ahmed claimed the only wicket by a Pakistani spinner for 20 overs in 5 overs while Shahdab Khan bowled seven wicketless overs for 35 runs and Agha Salman conceded 11 runs off his one over of off-spin.

Haris Rauf, who completed 50 wickets in his 27th ODI, gave away mere 19 runs for four wickets off his six overs while Naseem Shah's three wickets cost 34 runs in 5.4 overs. Afridi and Faheem bagged one wicket each for 42 and 27 runs respectively off seven overs each.

Mohammad Rizwan also reached a milestone of 50 scalps as wicket-keeper in ODIs when he caught Litton Das off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rizwan has 12 catches as a fielder in the ODIs which makes his tally to 62.

Haris Rauf was adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning performance in the match.

The action will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches as the three team will be flown via a chartered flight to Colombo on September 7 (tomorrow) to join India. Pakistan will take on India in their next Super Four match on September 10 in Colombo.