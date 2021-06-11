UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haris Rauf Becomes 2nd Pacer To Get 100 Wickets In T20 Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:41 PM

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in T20 matches

The 27-year old right-arm bowler made this regard while playing PSL 2021 match against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Haris Rauf, the fast bowler of Lahore Qalandars, has achieved a major milestone in his career by becoming the second pacer to get 100 wickets in T20 matches.

The 27-year old right-arm bowler made this regard while playing PSL 2021 match against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday night.

Haris Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik—his only wicket in the match.

It was Rauf’s 71st T20 match.

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal are joint leaders from Pakistan in list of quickest to reach 100 T20 wickets, both bowlers reaching the milestone in their 68th match.

Haris Rauf started his T20 career at the same venue, representing Lahore Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.

He launched himself on the T20 arena when he got the wicket of Macalister Wright of Hobart Hurricanes in his debut match.

Haris was representing Lahore Qalandars while 25 of his wickets came representing Pakistan in T20Is.

He took 24 wickets for his domestic regional side Northern, took 21 were taken in the Big Bash League while representing Melbourne stars.

The pacer also took 10 wickets against the international cricket minnows while nine of his wickets came against came agaiinst the Sydney Thunders side in the BBL.

He also took 11 wickets and managed to take 10 wickets in Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Peshawar T20 Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi Hobart Melbourne Sydney Same Lahore Qalandars Saeed Ajmal National University From Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish Red Crescent marks 153rd foundation annive ..

6 minutes ago

Corona claims three more lives

6 minutes ago

Budget to bring relief for weaker section of soci ..

6 minutes ago

Brazil's High Court Gives Green Light to 2021 Copa ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,234 reco ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.