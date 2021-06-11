Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in T20 matches

(@fidahassanain)

The 27-year old right-arm bowler made this regard while playing PSL 2021 match against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Haris Rauf, the fast bowler of Lahore Qalandars, has achieved a major milestone in his career by becoming the second pacer to get 100 wickets in T20 matches.

Haris Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik—his only wicket in the match.

It was Rauf’s 71st T20 match.

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal are joint leaders from Pakistan in list of quickest to reach 100 T20 wickets, both bowlers reaching the milestone in their 68th match.

Haris Rauf started his T20 career at the same venue, representing Lahore Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.

He launched himself on the T20 arena when he got the wicket of Macalister Wright of Hobart Hurricanes in his debut match.

Haris was representing Lahore Qalandars while 25 of his wickets came representing Pakistan in T20Is.

He took 24 wickets for his domestic regional side Northern, took 21 were taken in the Big Bash League while representing Melbourne stars.

The pacer also took 10 wickets against the international cricket minnows while nine of his wickets came against came agaiinst the Sydney Thunders side in the BBL.

He also took 11 wickets and managed to take 10 wickets in Multan.