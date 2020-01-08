UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haris Rauf Becomes First Pakistani Bowler To Bag Hat-trick In Big Bash League

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag hat-trick in Big Bash League

The pacer took total 13 wickets in four matches of Big Bash League.

MELBOURNE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) Pakistan Young Pacer Haris Rauf did hat-rick in Australian Big-Bash League in a match against Sydney Thunder here on Wednesday.

Showing excellent performance, Haris Rauf took three wickets in match against Sydney Thunder. So, far he took 13 wickets in four matches of Big Bash League in Australia.

After departure of Dale Steyn of South Africa, the doors of Big Bash League are open now for Haris Rauf, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Haris Rauf tweeted he was much happy for spending time with world class pacer Dale Steyn. He wrote: “It's an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to spent some quality time both in and off the field with the world class pacer Dale Steyn.

A brilliant soul with true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned alot from him and capitalized it in the ground. Huge Respect for Legend!.,”.

In response to the tweet of Haris Raud, Dale Steyn said: “You’re a machine Haris!!! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock em over!,”.

It may be mentioned here that Haris Rauf will find a smooth way to Big Bash—after Pat Brown who was hired at the place of Dale Steyn. Pakistani cricket board is also thinking to back Haris for the Big Bash.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Australia Twitter Young Sydney South Africa May National University From

Recent Stories

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

6 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

21 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

24 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

41 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

49 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.