Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag hat-trick in Big Bash League

The pacer took total 13 wickets in four matches of Big Bash League.

MELBOURNE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) Pakistan Young Pacer Haris Rauf did hat-rick in Australian Big-Bash League in a match against Sydney Thunder here on Wednesday.

Showing excellent performance, Haris Rauf took three wickets in match against Sydney Thunder. So, far he took 13 wickets in four matches of Big Bash League in Australia.

After departure of Dale Steyn of South Africa, the doors of Big Bash League are open now for Haris Rauf, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Haris Rauf tweeted he was much happy for spending time with world class pacer Dale Steyn. He wrote: “It's an absolute honour and great pleasure for me to spent some quality time both in and off the field with the world class pacer Dale Steyn.

A brilliant soul with true spirit of sportsmanship. Learned alot from him and capitalized it in the ground. Huge Respect for Legend!.,”.

In response to the tweet of Haris Raud, Dale Steyn said: “You’re a machine Haris!!! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock em over!,”.

It may be mentioned here that Haris Rauf will find a smooth way to Big Bash—after Pat Brown who was hired at the place of Dale Steyn. Pakistani cricket board is also thinking to back Haris for the Big Bash.