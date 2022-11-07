Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players, friends and fans extend good wishes for the fast bowler on his special day.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Fast bowler Haris Rauf is celebrating his birthday with fellow players and officials today.

Pakistan cricket board has also shared a video of the players celebrating birthday of Haris Rauf. In the video, Rauf is seen loudly saying that "it was his birthday,".

The players also wish Haris his special day by sharing his pictures on the social media.