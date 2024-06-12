Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf has said that the victory against Canada has set the tone for the team and the team will win the last group stage match against Ireland to keep hopes of the Super Eight qualification alive

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Fast Bowler Haris Rauf has said that the victory against Canada has set the tone for the team and the team will win the last group stage match against Ireland to keep hopes of the Super Eight qualification alive.

Addressing the post-match press conference after Pakistan beat Canada at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, he said the team was fully focused on the next match against Ireland, adding that the qualification scenario for the Super Eight depends on the destiny.

Pakistan team is on the verge of early exit from the T20 World after losing the first two matches against novices USA and arch-rivals India. The Green Shirts may only qualify if the team USA loses its last two group matches against India and Ireland.

To a question, Haris Rauf promised to play good cricket if the team made to the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies.

On early glitches in the T20 World Cup, the ace fast bowler, who completed his 100 T20I wickets in the match, said “We played good cricket as a team but mistakes cost us the matches,” adding that mistakes are part of the game.

However he reassured that they were working hard to overcome the mistakes they made in the first two matches against the USA and Indian team.

“We played good cricket against the USA and India but could not finish the games well and ended up on the other side of the podium,” Haris said. He said the team will try to play good cricket in the last match of the group stage.

On his performance post injury, he said “I am trying to replicate my past performances upon joining the team after rehabilitation from injury. He said had the belief in him and was confident of doing well after the rehabilitation. I worked on shortcomings during the rehabilitation at the National Cricket academy (NCA). “Playing for Pakistan is a moment of pride for every cricket,” Haris Rauf responded.

Defending the batsmen, he said New York pitches are not bed of roses for the batsmen, adding that we, as bowlers, try to restrict the opposition to the minimum total so that the batsmen could chase it. He said the players back each other if some player is passing through a lean patch.