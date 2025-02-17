Haris Rauf Expresses Optimism About Achieving Good Results In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Pakistan bowler says management will decide whether he will represent Pakistan in first match of tournament against New Zealand
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf, who is striving to recover from an injury, on Monday expressed optimism about achieving good results in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Haris Rauf said that the management would decide whether he would represent Pakistan in the first match of the tournament against New Zealand.
Speaking to the media on Monday during the Pakistan cricket team’s practice session at the Oval Ground of National Stadium, Haris Rauf said, “Over the past two days, I have done light exercises and training,”.
He added, "After my injury, I feel much better now. The decision to play in the first match will be made by the team management.
I am satisfied with my recovery and not experiencing any discomfort."
Responding to another question about Pakistan’s bowling attack, Haris Rauf dismissed the notion that the team only has three fast bowlers and one spinner.
He clarified that they had a complete bowing unit, adding that along with Abrar Ahmed, Salman is also a good spinner. Any player, he said, can deliver their best performance for Pakistan. He stated that it all depended on the match conditions and which bowler or batter performs better on the given day.
Talking about his participation in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy, Haris Rauf reiterated that the decision would be made by the management.
