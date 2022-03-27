Haris Rauf hopes home team to win ODI series against Australia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf hopes home team's victory in the ODI series against Australia, which will begin here from March 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He told the media during an online press conference on Saturday that Pakistan the team would take advantage of the conditions and try to win the ODI series.

"Home conditions will be an added advantage for us and we should take maximum benefit from this factor to go all out for a win in the IDI series." Pakistan after losing the test series, will lock horns with Australia in the three one day internationals match series.

The pace bowler was of the view that this series can not be taken lightly.

Haris Rauf said that the players of the Australian squad are inexperienced in international cricket but they have the experience of playing domestic cricket.

"Australian cricketers have been playing in the Big Bash League and they will utilize their experience in the ODI match against Pakistan," he added.

Harris Rauf termed Australia a big team and said "not only us but also Australia is excited for the ODI series which promises high quality competitive cricket to the fans".

"The Test series went very well, the fans enjoyed cricket, my dream was to play Tests, I was in the Test squad but I fell victim to Corona and later could not be a part of the playing XI due to the players combination," he said.

He said he is working hard to get a place in the test squad for future assignments and he is hopeful to have a chance soon.

National team fast bowler Harris Rauf said he is working hard to improve his pace bowling skills.

"I am discussing pace bowling matters with Shaun Tate and I am working with him.

He wants bowling to be good in death overs , let him tell me about it during training." Australian cricketer Adam Zampa said that the strength of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan is known to him and he will plan against them in the ODI series to get desired results.

During an online press conference in the Australian leg spinner said that Australia bowlers in the ODI squad have played very few international cricket while some bowlers have not played ODIs yet.

" This series is very important for them. It will be very beneficial for them to learn and to gain experience and further progress in the game", he said.

Adam Zampa further said that Pakistan's ODI team is very good and good competition is witnessed.

"The competition in ODI series will be very different from Test cricket and the pitches will also be different, we have planned against Pakistani batsmen and still we have two training sessions to fully prepare for the ODI series", he asserted.

He termed the ODI series a difficult challenge for the touring side saying this series is big and important for them. The Australian player expressed the determination that his team will meet the difficult home challenge in the needed manner.

Adam Zampa said that he is very excited to come to Pakistan and not only him everyone in the squad is excited.

"Now I am relieved from shoulder pain and captain Aaron Finch is very supportive in this regard and the combination in this series will be different", he said.

The Australian player said that it will not be difficult for them due to hot weather in Lahore as it is very hot in Australia but it is a little different.