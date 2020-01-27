Haris Rauf leaves for Australia to play BBL qualifiers

Pakistan fast bowling sensation Haris Rauf will leave for Australia on Tuesday (tomorrow) to rejoin his Big Bash League (BBL) team Melbourne Stars which is due to play the qualifier on January 31 (Friday).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan fast bowling sensation Haris Rauf will leave for Australia on Tuesday (tomorrow) to rejoin his Big Bash League (BBL) team Melbourne stars which is due to play the qualifier on January 31 (Friday).

Rauf's return would bolster MS bowling attack after it had depleted due to the unavailability of Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane on national duty.

Haris Rauf who rose to prominence with his performances for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL9 where he bagged 16 wickets in seven outings including a hat-trick and a five-fee.

Rauf had to return home after he was selected in the national team to play three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh.

In his absence, MS had lost three of the last four matches but they are still top of the table despite the slump with 20 points form 14 matches.

MS coach David Hussey had expressed the desire to get him back for the qualifiers after his replacement Dilbar Hussain, another Pakistani and Lahore Qalandar's development player, could not impress in his first outing for the MS and conceded 56 runs from his four overs.

"I am rapt for him, great person, and hopefully, we do get his back for the qualifier", Hussey said of Haris and his desire was granted.

PCB's media head told APP here on Monday before the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium that Haris Rauf was bound to leave for Australia on January 28 (Tuesday).