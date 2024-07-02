Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued NO Objections Certificates for the national cricketers for different leagues and for different dates.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 12 players, including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, and Usama Mir, allowing them to participate in various international leagues.

Following the Pakistan team's disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, this move has been initiated.

Players’ Names, leagues and dates:

Abrar Ahmed: Major League Cricket – July 4 to 28

Fakhar Zaman: Caribbean Premier League – August 29 to October 6

Haris Rauf: Major League Cricket – July 5 to 28

Mohammad Amir: County Cricket – July 4 to 20

Mohammad Haris: Lanka Premier League – July 1 to 21

Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted player): Lanka Premier League – July 1 to 21

Salman Ali Agha: Lanka Premier League – July 1 to 21

Shadab Khan: Lanka Premier League – July 1 to 21

Sharjeel Khan: World Championship of Legends – July 3 to 13

Sohaib Maqsood: World Championship of Legends – July 3 to 13

Usama Mir: The Hundred – July 23 to August 20

Zaman Khan: Major League Cricket – July 4 to 28