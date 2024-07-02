Open Menu

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman Among Nine Others Who Get NOCs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 01:32 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued NO Objections Certificates for the national cricketers for different leagues and for different dates.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 12 players, including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, and Usama Mir, allowing them to participate in various international leagues.

Following the Pakistan team's disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, this move has been initiated.

Players’ Names, leagues and dates:

Abrar Ahmed: Major League CricketJuly 4 to 28

Fakhar Zaman: Caribbean Premier LeagueAugust 29 to October 6

Haris Rauf: Major League CricketJuly 5 to 28

Mohammad Amir: County CricketJuly 4 to 20

Mohammad Haris: Lanka Premier LeagueJuly 1 to 21

Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted player): Lanka Premier LeagueJuly 1 to 21

Salman Ali Agha: Lanka Premier LeagueJuly 1 to 21

Shadab Khan: Lanka Premier LeagueJuly 1 to 21

Sharjeel Khan: World Championship of Legends – July 3 to 13

Sohaib Maqsood: World Championship of Legends – July 3 to 13

Usama Mir: The Hundred – July 23 to August 20

Zaman Khan: Major League CricketJuly 4 to 28

