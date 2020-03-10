UrduPoint.com
Haris Rauf Returns To Lahore Qalandars' Squad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars' squad

Pacer Haris Rauf has returned to the Lahore Qalandars' squad for the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 after being declared fit, it was announced here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Pacer Haris Rauf has returned to the Lahore Qalandars' squad for the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 after being declared fit, it was announced here on Tuesday.

Haris is available for selection for Qalandars' match against Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

He was given rest after the first two matches as he experienced pain in his right heel and was replaced by Salman Irshad, who leaves the side following Haris' comeback.

The 26-year-old's return to the Qalandars' side was approved by the event's technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Lahore PCB Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars 2020 Event Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

