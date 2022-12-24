Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

(@Abdulla99267510)

An intimate nikkah ceremony will be organized today whereas wedding ceremony will be held next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) The messages congratulating poured in on the social media as cricketer Haris Rauf is getting married with his classmate Muzna Masood Malik today.

People from different walks of life congratuled Haris on his special day.

An intimate nikkah ceremony has been organized in Islamabad today, whereas the wedding ceremony will be held next year.

As Nikkah ceremony is going to start shortly, the videos of the bride to be have gone viral on the social media in which she is seen getting ready to marry her love of life.

Wrapped in white dress with golden embroidery on it to dress to the nines for her big day, she looks stunning.

She purely gives traditional looks in the viral videos by wearing soft makeup and traditional jewellery.