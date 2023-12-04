Open Menu

Haris Rauf, Usama And Zaman Granted NOCs For BBL

Muhammad Rameez Published December 04, 2023 | 07:22 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued no-objection certificates (NOC) to fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir for the Big Bash League 2023-24

The board has issued the NOCs considering the workload of players and the future tours programme of the national men's team.

The PCB understands that this decision is in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved while balancing the importance of game time with workload management.

Haris and Usama have been granted NOCs for a total of five matches whereas Zaman has been granted NOC for four matches. All these games are set to take place from 7 to 28 December.

