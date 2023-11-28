Open Menu

Haris Rauf's BBL Participation Faces Delay Amid NOC Hurdle

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:24 PM

The latest reports said that the board is expected to issue the NOC until at least December 11—just four days after the league’s commencement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's potential participation in the upcoming Big Bash League 2023-24 faced a hurdle as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could not issue No-Objection Certificate (NOC) so far.

Rauf's potential absence from the BBL raises concerns, especially for the Melbourne Stars, who had enlisted him as a key player. Originally expected to miss only during Pakistan's T20 series in New Zealand in mid-January, further delays may disrupt the league's plans.

The Big Bash League is scheduled to start from December 7, 2023, to January 24, 2024.

The delay is attributed to Rauf's current engagement in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Pakistan, scheduled until December 10, as the PCB anticipates his full involvement in the tournament.

Recently appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz revealed that Rauf declined participation in Pakistan's Test series in Australia scheduled for December-January.

The 30-year-old cited his inexperience in Test cricket and emphasized focusing on white-ball formats and fitness.

Melbourne stars had introduced special memberships and a dedicated seating zone named "House of Rauf" for the initial three games at the MCG.

Ongoing delays in Rauf's NOC issuance may also raise concerns among other centrally contracted Pakistani players. Usama Mir (Melbourne Stars) and Zaman Khan (Sydney Thunder) are also selected for the league, and contract discussions with the PCB faced challenges related to the number of foreign leagues players could participate in annually.

The PCB and players seem to have reached an agreement on a limit of two leagues, contingent on the issuance of an NOC by the PCB.

More Stories From Sports