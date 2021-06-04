UrduPoint.com
Haris, Sohail, Imad Wasim, Abbas And Naseem Shah Named For England, WI Tours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Haris, Sohail, Imad Wasim, Abbas and Naseem Shah named for England, WI tours

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from 8-20 July before taking on world champions West Indies in five T20Is that will be followed by two Tests.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Pakistan has included four players for the tours of England and West Indies.

The selectors also included Azam Khan, the son of former Captain Moin Khan, in the squad.

The players included Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from 8-20 July before taking on world champions West Indies in five T20Is that will be followed by two Tests. Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan were also included in the squad for the Jamaica Tests.

The status of Yasir shah is not yet clear as his fitness issue is serious. The player’s wrist spinner is yet to fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him from the Zimbabwe Tests

Yasir Shah’s inclusion is subject to fitness as the wrist spinner is yet to fully recover from the knee injury that sidelined him from the Zimbabwe Tests.

Saud Shakeel, the fresh one, was also included after missing South Africa ODIs due to an injury. Salman Ali Agha, who lost his Test spot, was included in the squad for ODIs.

Fakhar Zaman maintained his place in the original squad after being drafted as an additional player for Zimbabwe T20Is following a stellar performance in South Africa.

Azam Khan, the 22-year old batsman, was also included in the T20I squad.

Squads:

ODIs: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

T20Is: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Tests: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood.

Tour itinerary:

25 June – Departure for Manchester

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July – 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure

