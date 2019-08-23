Haris to meet Zeeshan in U19 final of National Jr squash

Mohammad Haris Qasim set a showdown with Zeeshan Zeb in the U19 final of FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship after winning their respective ties here on Friday at PSA complex

Haris (PB) fought a four set battle before overcoming spirited Uzair Shaukat (PAF) 11/5,11/1,11/13,11/8 after 37 minutes struggle.

After winning the first two sets and seeing the victory at the threshold , Haris lost his concentration and paid the price in shape of losing the third set .However in the fourth set he demonstrated a higher brand of quality squash and received applause from a handful gathering with greater agility and anticipation ,specially picking the ball closer to the tin and its smart placing.

The final will be played tomorrow, Saturday and Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Marshal, Shahid Alvi will be the guest of honour.

In the second semi final, Zeeshan (KP) seemed in hurry in wrapping up his semi final tie against Ahmad Hassan (PAF) whom he beat with ease and comfort in straight sets in 18 minutes with a score line of 11/1,11/8,11/7.

In boys U15 semi finals, Muhammad Ammad and Anas Bukhari breezed in the final. Mohammad Ammad (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) 11/3,11/5,11/7 in 24 minutes while Anas Bukhari (PB) spent 21 minutes at the court before eliminating in Humam Ahmad (PAF) 11/5,11/3,13/11.

Sakhiullah (PAF) will meet Mehmood Mehboob (PB) in U13 final. In the first semi final tie, Sakhiullah beat Varun Asif (PB) in the longest battle of the day which continued 44 minutes 10/12,11/6,11/4,10/12,11/8 . In the second semi final, Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Omar Asjad (PB) in straight sets 11/5,11/8,11/7.