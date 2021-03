Harish excels with six wicket haul in All Sindh Prof. Ejaz Faruqi Cricket

Three more matches were decided in All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):Three more matches were decided in All Sindh Prof.Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at various grounds.

The tournament was being organized by New Sangham CC with the permission of PCB.

Scores in brief: In the first match Colony Gymkhana beat Korangi Selected Cricket Club by 76 runs at Landhi Gymkhana ground. Colony Gymkhana 199 all-out in 37 overs. Naveed Zameer 80 12x4, Merajuddin 26, Kashif Ahmed 21. Shabbir Ahmed 3/19, Sohaib Asif 2/23, Hammad Asif 2/39, said a statement.

Korangi Selected 123 all-out in 23.1 overs. Taha Ahmed 32, Anil Ahmed 24. Saeed Anwar (mf) 5/33, Abdul Wasay 2/31.

In the second match of the day Qazzafi Gymkhana beat Pak Crescent Cricket Club by 60 runs at TMC ground.

Qazzafi Gymkhana 176 all-out in 44.2 overs. Rumail Ahmed 54 3x4, Asad Moobin Abdullah 52 6x4. Abdul Wahab 3/33, Mohammad Qavi 2/22, Sherbaz Khan 2/32.

Pak Crescent c.c 116 all-out in 34.2 overs. Bilal Khalid 23, Hasan Ali 16. Rumail Ahmed (mf) 3/17, Naveed Anjum (ob) 3/23, Zafar Khan 2/21.

In the third match Al-Karam Sports beat Sir Syed Cricket Club by 76 runs at KCCA Stadium. Al-Karam Sports 178 allout in 31 overs. Saad Sohail 79 9x4, S.M.Mohtishim 19. Imran Ali (sla) 3/27, Yasir Khan (mf) 3/32, Ali Ahmed 2/18.

Sir Syed c.c 102 allout in 23.5 overs. Rashid Ali 40 6x4, Hafiz Ameen 28. Harish Karim (sla) 6/16.Banat Khan, SM Ebad and Anas took one wicket each.