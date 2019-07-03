Harlequins sign Fiji winger Goneva

Harlequins have secured the signing of veteran Fijian international winger Vereniki Goneva for the 2019-20 Premiership season

Goneva, 35, has scored 58 Premiership tries in spells at Leicester and Newcastle and at international level has 20 in 55 tests.

"It's a real coup for us to secure the signing of Niki to bolster our squad from next season," said Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

Goneva spent five years at Leicester before joining Newcastle in 2016 and will step into the position vacated by the retired Tim Visser.

"After playing in the Premiership for the last six years I am really excited to be joining Quins, whom I have always admired as one of the big English clubs," said Goneva.

Harlequins finished fifth in the Premiership last season, missing out on the playoff places but qualifying for next season's European Champions Cup.