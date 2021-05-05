UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harlequins Sign Italy International Fly-half Tommaso Allan

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Harlequins sign Italy international fly-half Tommaso Allan

English Premiership club Harlequins on Wednesday announced the signing of Italy international fly-half Tommaso Allan

London, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :English Premiership club Harlequins on Wednesday announced the signing of Italy international fly-half Tommaso Allan.

Allan, who has won 61 caps, will join Quins from Pro14 side Benetton Treviso next season.

The 28-year-old made his Test debut in 2013 and will add to Quins' fly-half resources alongside players such as Marcus Smith.

"Playing for a club like Quins is what a lot of players dream of," said Allan.

"It's a prestigious team with lots of history. The club's style of rugby is similar to how I like to play. It's an exciting team with an attacking mindset." Harlequins general manager Billy Millard hailed the signing.

"He allows us great depth at fly-half and, as a proven international, he brings fantastic pedigree to what is a talented backs unit at the club," he said.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team and seeing him settle into the playing group."

Related Topics

Treviso Italy From

Recent Stories

Eid gifts, ration distributed among Baldia Factory ..

3 seconds ago

'Chandni Mobile Market' sealed over SOPs violation ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs dur ..

2 minutes ago

US Health Agency Reports New Low of 400 Daily COVI ..

2 minutes ago

EU moots creation of 5,000-strong rapid reaction f ..

2 minutes ago

Metro bus service being upgraded

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.