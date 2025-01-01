Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash Championship

Harmas Ali Raja, a young squash player from Rawalpindi received a hero's welcome at Islamabad International Airport after winning the Boys Under-11 title at the US Junior Open Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Harmas Ali Raja, a young squash player from Rawalpindi received a hero's welcome at Islamabad International Airport after winning the Boys Under-11 title at the US Junior Open Squash Championship.

According to press release, the tournament held in Philadelphia from December 14-17, is the world's largest individual squash event, boasting over 1,000 players from 51 countries.

Harmas Ali Raja's gold medal was one of only a few titles not claimed by Egypt or the United States, making his victory even more significant for Pakistan.

A large crowd of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials, fellow players, coaches and fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Raja's achievement.

A celebratory rally escorted him from the airport to the PSF headquarters and then on to his home in Rawalpindi.

The PSF President and Senior Vice President praised Raja's exceptional performance, congratulating him on his victory at this prestigious international event.

They expressed hope that he will continue to hone his skills and bring further accolades to Pakistan in the future.