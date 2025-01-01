- Home
- Sports
- Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash Championship
Harmas Ali Raja Receives Heroic Welcome After Winning Gold At US Junior Squash Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Harmas Ali Raja, a young squash player from Rawalpindi received a hero's welcome at Islamabad International Airport after winning the Boys Under-11 title at the US Junior Open Squash Championship
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Harmas Ali Raja, a young squash player from Rawalpindi received a hero's welcome at Islamabad International Airport after winning the Boys Under-11 title at the US Junior Open Squash Championship.
According to press release, the tournament held in Philadelphia from December 14-17, is the world's largest individual squash event, boasting over 1,000 players from 51 countries.
Harmas Ali Raja's gold medal was one of only a few titles not claimed by Egypt or the United States, making his victory even more significant for Pakistan.
A large crowd of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials, fellow players, coaches and fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Raja's achievement.
A celebratory rally escorted him from the airport to the PSF headquarters and then on to his home in Rawalpindi.
The PSF President and Senior Vice President praised Raja's exceptional performance, congratulating him on his victory at this prestigious international event.
They expressed hope that he will continue to hone his skills and bring further accolades to Pakistan in the future.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash Championship1 minute ago
-
Salman Agha confident of beating Proteas in Newlands test match50 seconds ago
-
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Snow sports: A unique opportunity for cross-cultural exchanges, fun-filled adventure in KP amid new ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday9 hours ago
-
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture23 hours ago
-
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 202423 hours ago
-
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights23 hours ago
-
Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships1 day ago
-
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket1 day ago
-
Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances1 day ago
-
Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'1 day ago