Harmas bags U11 title of Asian Jr Super Series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Harmas Ali clinched the U11 category of the 1st Asian Junior Super Series here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

The championship organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) includes seven age categories (BU-11, BU-13, BU-15, BU17, BU19, GU-11 & GU17). The final matches of the championship were played where Adnan Asad graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.

In Boys U-11, Harmas Ali PAK beat Mustafa Khan PAK 12/10,11/8,10/12,11/8 30 min.

In Boys U-13, Noman Khan PAK beat Ahmed Rayyan Khalil PAK 11/3,11/9,11/6 25 min.

In Boys U-15, Ibrahim Zeb PAK beat Mubeen Khan PAK 11/5,11/4, 9/5, match conceded by Mubeen khan PAK in the 3rd game.

In Boys U-17, Abdullah Nawaz PAK beat M Azan Khalil PAK 11/6,14/12,11/2,40min.

In Boys U-19, Anas Ali PAK beat Usman Nadeem PAK 8/11, 6/11, 11/7, 11/4, 11/2 73m.

In Girls U-11, Maleeha Shah PAK beat Zainab Gillani PAK 11/2,11/1,11/2 16min.

In Girls U-17, Mehwish Ali PAK beat Mahnoor Ali PAK 11/9,11/6,11/6 27min.