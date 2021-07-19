Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open the innings in T20I  

, ,

The former English pacer believes that Zaman and Rizwan at the top of the order will improve the balance of the Men in Green side.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19thFormer England fast bowler Steve Harmison said that Fakhar Zaman instead of Babar Azam should open the innings in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket.

Harmison said that Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order would improve the balance of the Men in Green side.

He was speaking on his official YouTube channel.

Harmison said: “Fakhar Zaman going in at number one, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam at number three. I think that would be a better balance for me if I was a Pakistan fan because I’m not going to lose my best batsman in the first couple of overs to an absolute beauty in English conditions or any conditions where the ball is moving,”.

He adds: “ He gets 18 overs to bat especially when you haven’t got the depth [in the batting order],” said Harmison.

Azam and Rizwan shared an opening stand of exactly 50 before the skipper was caught at mid-off after driving at paceman Saqib Mahmood.

England's spinners took centre stage during a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory saw England level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's finale at Old Trafford.