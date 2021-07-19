UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harmison Says Fakhar Instead Of Babar Should Open The Innings In T20I

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open the innings in T20I  

The former English pacer believes that Zaman and Rizwan at the top of the order will improve the balance of the Men in Green side.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19thFormer England fast bowler Steve Harmison said that Fakhar Zaman instead of Babar Azam should open the innings in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket.

Harmison said that Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order would improve the balance of the Men in Green side.

He was speaking on his official YouTube channel.

Harmison said: “Fakhar Zaman going in at number one, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam at number three. I think that would be a better balance for me if I was a Pakistan fan because I’m not going to lose my best batsman in the first couple of overs to an absolute beauty in English conditions or any conditions where the ball is moving,”.

He adds: “ He gets 18 overs to bat especially when you haven’t got the depth [in the batting order],” said Harmison.

Azam and Rizwan shared an opening stand of exactly 50 before the skipper was caught at mid-off after driving at paceman Saqib Mahmood.

England's spinners took centre stage during a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory saw England level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's finale at Old Trafford.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Old Trafford Sunday YouTube Best Top

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

20 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

20 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

20 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

23 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

29 minutes ago

UN Calls for Stricter Regulation of Surveillance T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.