Harmony Cricket League kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Harmony cricket League in collaboration with Federal Government, Punjab Government and Zalmi Foundation kicked off at St. Mary's academy, Tulsa Road, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The league to run till July 12 would spread the message of peace and love through sports and promote religious harmony in the country. The tournament was featuring six teams from the Christian community and all matches would be played at the same venue. The league was inaugurated by the Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Zalmi Foundation has played a lead role in promoting harmony by holding the league. "We own this league and all stakeholders have a role in it. Pakistan was formed so that all communities have the right to live freely in this country," he said. "Through the Islamic Republic of Pakistan together with our minorities we want to give a message of peace to the world. This league will send a very good interfaith harmony message not only in Pakistan but to the whole world," he said. To a question, he said the sports Calendar was disturbed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The last event we organized was the Kabaddi World Cup which was won by Pakistan. This was the biggest traditional event held in the history of Pakistan. The Indian team also visited here and Pakistan became the champion," he said.

He said the Punjab government was promoting the youth nursery by building grounds in villages. "We will also be encouraging sports in schools by holding sports periods twice a week," he said and added that evaluation would also be done through sports. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does everything with planning and focus. "We have kept a huge chunk for sports persons in the Punjab's sports policy which includes health insurance and stipends," he said. "A player who will show achievement from Tehsil to international level will be awarded besides getting a stipend," he said. Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said in his message that sports could promote religious harmony and brotherhood within all minority communities in Pakistan. "The Harmony Cricket League will not only give the Christian community a chance to showcase their talents, but will also send a positive message around the world." Senator Anwar Lal, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, church fathers and Zalmi foundation officials were also present on the occasion.

In the three matches played on Saturday, Salvation Army beat Fatima Disciples, Fatima Disciples defeated St. Stephen Titanium's and Salvation Army downed St. Stephen's Titans. The two best teams would face each other in the final on July 12.