UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haroon Awaits Grant To Train In Korea

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:11 PM

Haroon awaits grant to train in Korea

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PKF) was waiting for Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) response to their request for a grant of Rs two million, to send country's top athlete Haroon Khan to Korea in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PKF) was waiting for Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) response to their request for a grant of Rs two million, to send country's top athlete Haroon Khan to Korea in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

"We wrote to PSB one and a half months ago, for Rs two million grant to better prepare our only Olympic hope Haroon, but we have not yet received any reply from them," PTF President Lt. Col. (R) Waseem Ahmed told APP on Tuesday.

Waseem said the federation wanted to prepare Haroon for Olympic qualifiers in Korea. "We wanted to send him for three months training to Korea," he said.

He said "if the plan worked and we got the grant then Haroon would train three months in Korea and then he would go directly for participation in the Olympic qualifiers to be held in China in March 2020." "We can pitch four athletes (2 male and 2 female) in the qualifiers. Besides Haroon the best performing athletes in the South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal in December would get a ticket for the qualifiers," he said.

Waseem said: "We had also requested PSB to hire services of a Korean coach for the national players. But we were also waiting for a reply on the matter," he said.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports China Tokyo Male Nepal March December 2020 Olympics From Best Top Asia Coach Million

Recent Stories

CM Buzdar says Nawaz Sharif is just in their custo ..

12 minutes ago

CIS Defense Ministers to Discuss in Baku Experienc ..

2 minutes ago

Energy giant Saudi Aramco to make stock market deb ..

14 seconds ago

Indonesia suspends nickel exports as it eyes domes ..

16 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Maryam Nawaz bail ..

17 seconds ago

Dubai external trade with Brazil makes AED 5.6b in ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.