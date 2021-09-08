UrduPoint.com

Haroon Khan Clinches Table Tennis Tourney's Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:21 AM

Haroon Khan clinches table tennis tourney's trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Promising Haroon Khan clinched the trophy of the Pakistan Defence Day Table Tennis Tournament played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Tuesday.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Senior Vice President Kifayatullah Orakzai, Coach Mian Absar Ali and International Coach Kainat Malik, Organizing Secretary of the Tournament and Sports board Coach Amna Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

A total of 23 junior female players and 45 male junior players took part in the table tennis competitions organized under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association in connection with the Pakistan Defence Day celebrations.

In the competitions, Haroon Khan won gold and Areeba Kifayatullah won silver medals. Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah gave away prizes to the position holders players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Gold Silver Coach Defence Day

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.