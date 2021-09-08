PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Promising Haroon Khan clinched the trophy of the Pakistan Defence Day Table Tennis Tournament played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Tuesday.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Senior Vice President Kifayatullah Orakzai, Coach Mian Absar Ali and International Coach Kainat Malik, Organizing Secretary of the Tournament and Sports board Coach Amna Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

A total of 23 junior female players and 45 male junior players took part in the table tennis competitions organized under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association in connection with the Pakistan Defence Day celebrations.

In the competitions, Haroon Khan won gold and Areeba Kifayatullah won silver medals. Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah gave away prizes to the position holders players.