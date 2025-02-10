Open Menu

Haroon Khan Wins Bronze At Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Haroon Khan wins Bronze at Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship 2025

FUJAIRAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistani taekwondo athlete Haroon Khan had won a bronze medal at the 12th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship 2025 in the G-2 category.

According to a press release, Haroon showed great skill and determination, winning three matches before losing in the semi-finals to Iran's Hosseinpour Alireza.

In his early rounds, Haroon impressed fans by defeating Kuwait's Alqallay F and Iran's Khajavi Rastin, demonstrating his strong tactics and powerful kicks. Although he fought hard, he was unable to advance past the semi-finals.

After the match, Haroon expressed his pride in representing Pakistan. "It’s an honor to win a medal for Pakistan on such a prestigious platform. I am motivated to train harder and aim for gold in future competitions," he said.

